The former Director-General (DG) of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Doyin Okupe, on Thursday said he has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos.

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported that Okupe was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Thursday morning.

One of Okupe’s lawyers, Tolu Babaleye who spoke to Vanguard on the subject matter, on Thursday, said the DSS asked him to provide court processes where he paid the fine option following his money laundering conviction by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Subsequently, he was handed over to the EFCC, with the Spokesman of the Service, Peter Afunanya, confirming Okupe “was intercepted at the instance of the EFCC”.

The Ogun-born politician fumed at the development. According to him, EFCC officials later apologised for embarrassing him.

I was arrested & detained @ the MMIA, Lagos this morning, 12th Jan on my way to UK for medicals; years after my passport had been withheld by the FHC Abuja.

“I was arrested and detained @ the MM int airport, Lagos this morning 12th Jan on my way to UK for medicals yrs of my passport being withheld by the FHC Abuja.

“I hv just left the efcc office where snr officers in lagos & Abuja appologised to me for the error. OCCUPATIONAL HAZZARD abi?” he wrote on his known Twitter handle.