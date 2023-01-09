.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The President of Igueben Area Customary Court, Mrs Precious Aigbonoga, was kidnapped on Monday morning in Ugoneki, on her way to Court in Igueben Local Government Area, Edo State.

A press release by the Publicity Secretary, of the Benin Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Festus Usiobaifo, however, said the NBA was working closely with the Edo State Police Command to ensure she regain her freedom from the kidnappers.

The statement reads, “The President of Igueben Area Customary Court, His Honour, Mrs Precious Aigbonoga, was kidnapped on Monday morning around Ugoneki axis, on her way to Court in Igueben Local Government Area, Edo State.

“Her Honour is the wife of our Colleague, Mr Afebu Aigbonoga, PDP Candidate, Etsako West Constituency 1

“The Chairman of the Lion Bar, Chief Nosa Francis Edo-Osagie is deeply saddened by this news and condemns, in strong terms, the worrisome insensitivity of these bandits in kidnapping Mrs Precious Aigbonoga; an easygoing, gentle, and hardworking judicial officer.

“The executive of NBA is in close touch with the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dankwara. By the grace of God Almighty, His Honour shall be rescued unhurt, and the bandits brought to book, Amen.

“Let us keep His Honour in our prayers, please,” the statement added.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor when contacted said he was yet to get the details of the incident.