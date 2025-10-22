Edo SAN seeks official vehicles for Magistrates, Area Court Presidents

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

An Edo State-based Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Solicitor and Notary Public, Olayiwola Afolabi, SAN, has appealed to the Edo State Government to provide official vehicles for Magistrates and Presidents of Area Customary Courts in the state to enhance effective justice delivery.

In a letter addressed to Governor Monday Okpebholo, dated October 17, 2025, and made available to journalists in Benin City on Tuesday, Afolabi described as unacceptable the sight of magistrates and court presidents commuting in commercial vehicles with members of the public — including litigants and counsels — saying the situation was unhealthy for the judiciary.

He stated, “The issue of Magistrates and Area Court Officials being neglected has been a topic of concern for some time. It has come to public attention that a number of our Magistrates and Area Court Officials are constrained to share commercial transport vehicles with members of the public, including litigants appearing before them in court.”

Afolabi further expressed concern that some judicial officers were sometimes given lifts by members of the public, including litigants, noting that such situations were undignified and raised both security and professional concerns.

He emphasized that Area Courts and the Magistracy form a vital tier of the state and national judicial systems. Though subordinate to higher courts, he said they handle crucial criminal and civil matters and should command respect and reverence.

According to him, “When officials of the Area Courts and Magistrates are seen taking public transport or getting lifts from litigants who appear before them, it directly undermines the dignity of their office and may diminish public confidence in the impartiality and integrity of the courts.”

Afolabi urged Governor Okpebholo to consider providing official vehicles, stressing that such a gesture would boost morale, ensure safety, and improve efficiency among the affected judicial officers.

He added, “Providing official vehicles will greatly improve the efficiency, safety, and morale of Area Court Officials and Magistrates. It will also ensure that they are perceived and treated with the respect befitting their office.”