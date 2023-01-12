By Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, charged residents of the state to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates in the general election, saying an Atiku Abubakar presidency will help offset Osun’s N402 billion debt.

Speaking at a rally at Okesa, Ilesa, Governor Adeleke urged residents of the state to vote for the presidential candidate of the party, as well as its National and State Assembly candidates in a bid to deliver good governance in the state.

The governor, who addressed the rally in Yoruba, said: “I commend you for standing with me without fear during the governorship election, I want to assure you that our 100 days agenda has commenced, we will give the state facelift across the zones.

“You need to vote en masse for PDP candidates because they are the people that will work with me to deliver good governance. Atiku has whispered in my ears that he will help us to ease off the N402 billion debts that the APC administration borrowed in the state.”