Nigeria’s economic future depends on agriculture – Gov Mutfwang

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has reiterated the need for citizens irrespective of their field of endeavours to go back to the farm as the future of the State’s economy depends on agriculture.

He maintained that despite the challenges of insecurity in communities, he making concerted efforts to ensure that displaced persons return home to resume their agricultural activities and mitigate hunger in the State and beyond.

Mutfwang who addressed delegates on Tuesday at the 105th General Church Council, GCC meeting of the Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN held at the COCIN Headquarters in Jos disclosed that coffee and horticulture are getting attention as they would serve as high-yield sources of revenue to the State.

He also called on the Church to continue to drive the process of peace and unity saying, “Elections are not sufficient to divide us, it is one of the burdens in my heart that God unite us. The unity of Plateau is tied to the Church, we are trusting God daily to do what we can. Many saboteurs are in the system who don’t want to see us succeed but God will see us through.

“I want to let you know that the plans are on to make sure that our people go back to farm this year, we mean business about it, and we are doing all we can, to make sure that those farmlands are well cultivated. COCIN should not lose the original vision of “Faith and Farm” The future of our economy depends on agriculture. Church leaders should continue to teach the people to place value on agriculture.

“We are making efforts for partnership in Coffee because the world is waiting for our coffee, our flower, and the plan is to make use of the airport as a cargo airport. Development is not a favour, it is a duty we must perform within the limit of the resources available to us.”

The COCIN President, Rev. Amos Mohzo commended the Governor’s commitment to to the welfare and prosperity of the citizens and pledged the Church’s continued cooperation to restore the former glory of the State.

On the state of the nation, Rev. Mohzo lamented that “Despite the abundance that surrounds us, we find ourselves in hardship and abject poverty. Religion and unity are manipulated into tools of subjugation, division, and marginalization, exacerbating the plight of the masses. The removal of fuel subsidy intended to alleviate burdens has become a curse, further burdening the populace…”

He said “In this moment of crisis, we must not yield to despair. Instead, we call upon the government to recalibrate its priorities and recommit to the welfare of all Nigerians. Together we must strive to rebuild our nation, recognizing that without a cohesive society, even the most affluent among us will find their prosperity hollow.”