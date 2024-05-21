Human trafficking: Benue on NAPTIP’s watchlist – DG

NAPTIP DG

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Prof. Fatima Wasiri-Azi says Benue State is on the watch list of the agency in the fight against human trafficking.

She made this known Tuesday at the Stakeholders Workshop for the Validation of the Baseline Assessment Report on Human Trafficking in Benue state for the School anti-Trafficking Education and Advocacy Project, STEAP, held in Makurdi.

Represented by her Special Assistant, Mr. Gary Amadi, the Director General decried the nonchalance of individuals and communities over the seriousness of human trafficking and its consequences on the wellbeing of the society.

She noted that “the fact is that human trafficking is as bad and it is actually happening in Nigeria and Benue state is one of the states on our watchlist at NAPTIP because of the incessant reports we get from the state.”

According to her, “this STEAP project is another initiative to curb human trafficking through prevention. And how best can you curb human trafficking through prevention if not targeting school aged children because they are the most vulnerable group, empowering them to identify red flags for human trafficking.

Empowering them to be bold enough to talk when they see something going wrong and also empowering them to report issues of human trafficking. This is what the STEAP project seeks to achieve in the state.”

She commended the kingdom of Netherlands for providing the support to achieve the purpose informing that already a baseline accessement had been conducted in Benue state and the report was ready.

“So what we are doing here today as stakeholders in the fight against human trafficking is to look at what our researchers have done, because this assessment will guide the implementation of the STEAP Project in Benue state. We will look at it and by the time we finetune this report the outcome will be our work plan for our activity in Benue state.”