EFCC arrests 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

Stock photo

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In a swift and decisive operation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja, dealing a significant blow to the notorious cybercrime syndicate operating in the Federal Capital Territory.

Acting on credible intelligence, EFCC operatives swooped in on the suspects in the early hours of Tuesday, at their hideout in the Lugbe axis of Abuja.

The suspects, mostly in their 20s and 30s, were caught off guard as the operatives stormed their location, seizing several items linked to their illegal activities.

The arrested suspects are believed to be part of a larger internet fraud ring that has been terrorizing unsuspecting victims, both locally and internationally.

They are accused of using sophisticated techniques to defraud their victims, including phishing, identity theft, and online scams.

Items recovered from the suspects include a car, laptops, phones, and other gadgets used in their illegal operations. The EFCC also seized several documents and materials used in their fraudulent activities.

According to EFCC sources, the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The Commission has vowed to continue its crackdown on internet fraud and other financial crimes, ensuring that those who engage in such illegal activities face the full wrath of the law.

It, however, urged the public to remain vigilant an