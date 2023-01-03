The Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins(3rd right); Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi(2nd left); Lagos State ADC deputy governorship candidate, Mrs Rosemary Giwa-Amu(2nd right); governorship candidate, Funsho Doherty(middle); Professor Pat Utomi(4th right) and others at the meeting.

The Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins, played host to the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Lagos State governorship candidate, Funsho Doherty, in a meeting anchored on the need for peace in an election year.

Professor Pat Utomi; ADC deputy governorship candidate, Mrs Rosemary Giwa-Amu, and other clerics were also at the 56th World Peace Day, New Year Mass, at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

At the meeting, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos urged all Nigerians to seek divine guidance in the quest for peace in 2023, to ensure that the New Year is free from chaos and anarchy.

In a homily delivered at the 2023 New Year Mass, which was also used to celebrate the 56th World Day of Peace held at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos, the prelate thanked Almighty God for the gift of the New Year and urged all Nigerians to play active roles in the forthcoming general election by ensuring that they vote in only God-fearing leaders, who are capable of leading the country towards the path of prosperity.

While admitting that Nigerians went through very turbulent experiences in the year 2022, Archbishop Martins noted that what the country needs now are God-fearing leaders who will wipe away the tears of the citizens.

The cleric also assured Nigerians that God can turn around seemingly hopeless situations for good, “So the situation in Nigeria will not be different.”

On the significance of this World Peace Day, the cleric said: “We all need peace in Nigeria this 2023. Without peace, the forthcoming general elections would be a task in futility.

“I know many parts of the country are witnessing so much insecurity.

“That is why our security agencies must work round the clock to secure all parts of the country and ensure that Nigeria becomes a peaceful country again.”

According to the Archbishop, peace remains crucial and inevitable if the country hopes to reclaim its once enviable position as one of the most peaceful and also one of the fastest developing economies in the world.

The Archbishop charged leaders of the various political parties to prevail on their supporters to adhere strictly to the provisions of the newly-amended Electoral Act and avoid indulging in any form of electoral malpractices during the forthcoming elections.

ADC

Speaking on behalf of ADC Lagos State Campaign Council, the National Representative, and the National Diversity and Inclusion Director, Mabel Oboh, said that ADC as party, has always promoted peace.

She lauded and the Archbishop of Lagos, Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, for promoting peace at this sensitive and uncertain times, close to 2023 general elections.

She further noted that ADC is a party that tirelessly advocates for peace at all times and “we are putting all our mechanisms in place to ensure that our supporters conduct themselves in the required civil manners in the forthcoming election.

“We are out to win Lagos and ADC is going to take Lagos by storm,” Oboh added.

She, however, noted that why other presidential and governorship candidates did not regard the World Peace Day invite from the Archbishop as worth their time, now that Nigeria need peace the most, leaves Nigerians with a lot of questions.