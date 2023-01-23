From left: Andrew Ehanire, Frank Meke, John Likita Best, Gani Tarzan Balogun, kabir Malan and Nkereweum onung.

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

Seven members of the new board of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria, were inaugurated in Abuja on Wednesday.

Justice Idi Appolos who performed the oath office of the trustees, enjoined the members drawn from the six geopolitical zones of the country, to stay focused and faithful to the extant laws setting up the oldest private sector tourism association.

Members inaugurated were Alhaji kabir Malan, Ganiyu Tarzan Shekoni Balogun, Andrew Ehanire, Nkereuwem Onung, John Likita Best, Frank Meke and Alhaji Abdulmumuni Mapindi.

Alhaji Kabir Malan, Chairman of the board who spoke on behalf of members after the inauguration ceremony, promised that the board will ensure a new direction for the association, praising the efforts of the Hazzan Zakari interim Committee which held forth against all odds, putting together programmes for the association across the country.

“Hazzan Zakari and his team made us proud, particularly in beating off the challenges of COVID 19 pandemic which affected tourism practitioners and through aggressive reach out programmes, inaugurated tourism rebound activities for stakeholders, thus engendering greater opportunities for ATPN members nationwide.