By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) Nigeria has commenced the process for the preparation of the formulation of the second 10 year implementation plan of Agenda 2063

The organisation also said that countries in Africa are beginning to wake up to their realities on the priority areas which borders on wealth creation, shared prosperity, transformed livelihoods, transformative capacities as well as environmental sustainability among others.

These issues were made known by the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu, at a national event to consult multiple stakeholder on the evaluation of the first 10-year implementation plan of Agenda 2063.

The programme also provided opportunity for the formulation of the successor plan i.e. the second 10-year I

Implementation plan.

Akobundu, who was represented by the Head of Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS), AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, Hakeem Akande, said: “The consultation is necessitated by the expiration of the first year implementation plan from 2013-2023 and the need to draw up the second 10-year implementation plan which will commence from 2023 and expire in 2033

“The consultation therefore, one of the tools for assessing and reporting on the implementations of Agenda 2063 specifics by member states.

“The first and second continental report was launched in 2020 and 2022 respectively with aggregated success of 31 member States counting for 32% in 2020 and 38 member states counting for 51% in 2022.

“The Second continental report however, indicate that the continent is wakening up to its reality in terms of wealth creation reformation of livelihood, capacities, environmental sustainability among others.

“It is, therefore, expected that this crucial technical engagement will deliver on its objective and its outcome represents Nigeria contribution towards the formulation of the Second Ten Year Implementation plan as expected by other Member States.”