President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged the electorate to vote for the Alll Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candudate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023 general election.

Buhari who spoke at the inauguration of the APC presidential campaign in Damaturu, also urged the electorate to vote for re-election of Gov. Mai Mala Buni and other candidates of the party 8n the state.

He said: “I am here in Yobe to assure you that the party leadership had unanimously endorsed Bola Tinubu to be the party’s flag bearer in the forthcoming general election because of his qualities”.

The president commanded people of the state for their resilience and urged Nigerians to be trust worthy in all their dealings.

Buhari also enjoined Nigerians to venture into agriculture to enhance food security and self reliance.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan said that North-East region had suffered devastating effects of Boko Haram insurgency before Buhari assumed office.

He described Buhari’s victory in 2015 as salvation moment for the country, and solicited vote for the party’s candidates at all all levels.

“President Buhari will continue to be a reference point for good leadership.

“We will not allow you to rest after your tenure ended. We will continue to consult you wherever you might be for fatherly guidance,” he said.

Also speaking, Buni said that poverty and illiteracy had been identified as the root causes of the insurgency, and lauded Buhari for his good programmes and interventions aimed at addressing the menace.

He said the people of the state would vote for Tinubu and other candidates of the party in 2023 general election.

The governor also commended his predecessors, Sen. Bukar Abba-Ibrahim and Ibrahim Geidam for their contributions towards the development of the state.