Tinubu’s re-election in north’s interest – Gov. Sule

Sule

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has said that the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 is in the interest of the North.

Sule stated this on Monday in Lafia, when he received the national leadership of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, which inaugurated its coordinators and presented vehicles to support grassroots mobilisation for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor said continuity was necessary to consolidate the gains of the reforms and development programmes of the Federal Government.

He recalled that northern governors had previously supported the transfer of presidential power to the South in the interest of national unity.

According to him, the same principle should guide political decisions ahead of the 2027 elections.

“It is in the interest of the North to re-elect him so that it will come back to the North for another eight years in 2031,” he said.

Sule said four years was often insufficient to implement and consolidate major development programmes, adding that many projects delivered by his administration were achieved during its second term.

“When you do these eight years properly, and you know what you are doing, you are able actually to deliver,” he said.

The governor thanked the movement for the vehicles and mobilisation support, saying the gesture would strengthen the existing APC grassroots structure in the state.

“With or without your support, we are going to vote for Mr President. But with your support, it has made it even easier and sweeter,” he said.

Sule also attributed the state’s increased capacity to execute capital projects to the economic reforms of the Tinubu administration.

He said the state had cleared outstanding gratuities accumulated from 1996 to 2022 and executed more than N100 billion worth of capital projects without borrowing from commercial banks.

The governor spoke against the backdrop of major infrastructure projects being executed across the state as part of activities marking Nasarawa’s 30th anniversary.

He urged the people of the state to support the APC by voting for its candidates in the 2027 elections.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Mr Adekanbi Asuku, said the group was taking its mobilisation campaign to local government areas, wards, polling units, markets, churches and mosques.

Asuku said the objective was to mobilise support for Tinubu and promote awareness of the administration’s programmes ahead of the 2027 elections.

A representative of the movement’s founder, Chief Kestin Ebimorbowei-Pondi, said the group was supporting the president because it believed the reforms required continuity to achieve their full benefits.

The Nasarawa APC Chairman, Dr Aliyu Bello, commended the movement for the vehicles and pledged that they would be deployed to strengthen the party’s grassroots mobilisation across the state.

The highlight of the event was the inauguration of 13 coordinators and distribution of more 50 vehicles, including over 30 purchased by the state government to support mobilisation and political activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

(NAN)