By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian street-pop sensation, Oniyide Azeez Abdul Adigun popularly known as Zinoleesky has released his track list for his upcoming EP, “Grit & Lust,” which will include some of the most intriguing Afrobeats artistes.

The EP, “Grit & Lust” is scheduled to be released on Friday.

The track list reveals 8 tracks including guest appearances from Nigerian stars, Ayra Starr and Omah Lay.

Zinoleesky has already released 3 tracks off the EP with the latest ‘Personal’ coming off the back of ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Rocking’.

He wrote, “GRIT and LUST drops this Friday.

“This project means so much to me.

“Big thanks to @ayrastarr and @omah_lay and every producer that worked on this project.

Since breaking into the limelight a few years ago, the musician who is signed to Marlian Records has established himself as one of the most intriguing talents in Nigerian music.