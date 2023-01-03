By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar singer, Stanley Omah Didia popularly known as Omah Lay has delighted his fans by considering the release of a deluxe version of his debut album ‘Boy Alone.’

The sensational pop star revealed this on his Instagram story released on Monday 2nd, January 2023. Omah Lay wrote “Boy Alone Deluxe (BAD).”

Omah Lay’s highly anticipated debut album ‘Boy Alone’ was released on July 15th, 2022 and its massive commercial success made it one of the biggest Nigerian albums of the year 2022.

The 14-track album featured hit songs such as ‘I’m in a Mess,’ Understand,’ ‘Attention ft. American pop-star Justin Bieber,’ and ‘Soso’ which Omah Lay recently released its visuals.

Omah Lay’s debut album, ‘Boy Alone’ has been described by critics and fans to be a bold, honest, and perfectly curated project.

The release of the deluxe version would surely excite his esteemed fans as the singer continues to establish his status as one of the biggest Afrobeats act making waves all over the world.