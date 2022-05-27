By Chinasa Afigbo

”Woman” is a mid-tempo enchanting love song from one of Nigeria’s fast-racing artistes Omah Lay, who spiked the music industry during the arid period of 2020 Covid-19 lockdown with his debut EP ‘Get Layd’.

‘Get Layd’ was the scintillating 5-track EP that tilted the beams of stardom on him. As if it was not enough, the same year, he spawned another 5-track project, ‘What Have We Done,’ that endorsed his craft, featuring one of America’s finest rappers, 6lack.

”Woman” begins with a calm-fixed cadence before Omah Lay enters with a blithe intonation introducing us to a woman he uses the possessive pronoun for; “My b*tch”. Our attentions are cubed instantly; Omah Lay does not continue with the banal man-woman script of glorifying a lady’s feminine features.

He is not here to waste our time or go through the corners—as Nigerians love to say. He lets us know the real thing about this woman of his he solely appreciates. We are engrossed, the listeners, our guts scream “what sorta audacity is this?” But we are held back by the rhythm’s aptitude to carry such heretical lyrics.

“This port Harcourt boy has come again with his pen game.” wades through our subconscious.

Omah Lay croons about trust in its ultimate form, steeped in a dizzy love for a woman, highly enviable, every man’s dream. The love he describes is recklessly sweet and daring but with a safe landing. He is confident about this woman, praises her and pledges his affection and 100% loyalty.

The intoxicating lyrics hills along with the beat, to hold us down with interesting revelations from start to finish. The generic assonance in the chorus arouses the sensation of the entire piece, an elixir for the Lagos nightlife.

Omah Lay has been successful with his music career, winning the 2020 Next Rated Headies Award, ahead of other notable stars like Joeboy, Oxlade and Bella Shmurda. He has also added himself to the league of sultans pushing the four wheels of Afrobeats to the global scene, with features from American rapper 6lack and Canadian artiste Justin Bieber.

“Woman” measures up to his previous hits; it teases to palpitate above his existing benchmark, which we cannot holistically rate now. But this gives hint of the meteoric goodness to expect from his debut album “Boy Alone” coming out next month.

“Woman” is the typical Nigerian love song, aesthetically and lyrical pleasing.

“Woman” is produced by P.Priime and was released alongside its visual directed by Director K for PriorGold Pictures. The two minutes fifty seconds video gives viewers a glimpse of one of the busiest locations in Lagos in its still state as Omah Lay moves along in a luxury car with the company of Afro-sleek models. The video then barters between a waterfront scenery and a luxury apartment filled with gilded props.