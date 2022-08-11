By Adeleye Adegboyega

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar singer, Tiwa Savage has released a new single titled ‘Jaiye Foreign’ featuring street-hop/Marlian sensational superstar singer, Zinoleesky.

The Afrobeat Amapiano sensational jam is a feel-good/party vibe. A street anthem that would enjoy raves on the street and the music community at large.

‘Jaiye Foreign’ has a duration of 3 minutes 08 seconds and was released under 222 Entertainment and Everything Savage music labels.

The Queen of Afrobeats teased the single a few weeks ago on her social media page. The post was shared with the caption We must #Jaiyeforeign as Tiwa is seen vibing and dancing to the amazing tune.

Tiwa Savage has always proved her dynamism and creative style of music as she is loved by street music lovers for her energetic and electrifying performance on stage. This isn’t her first collaboration with a street hop sensation, The “African-Bad Gal” previously featured street hop singer/ Marlian leader, Naira Marley in a track titled “Ole” and superstar rapper/singer, Zlatan in “Shotan”.

Creative superstar singer and music producer, Pheelz produced “Jaiye Foreign,” which is a follow-up to her highly lauded “Water & Garri” EP from last year.

Watch the lyric video below:

RELATED NEWS