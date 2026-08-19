Tinubu presides over first FEC meeting since June

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja, his first council meeting since June 29, 2026.

The meeting commenced with the national anthem shortly after the President arrived at the Council Chamber at about 2:30 p.m.

In attendance were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Didi Walson-Jack; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; ministers, presidential aides and heads of government agencies.

The council observed a minute’s silence in honour of former Minister of Finance, Abubakar Alhaji, who served during the administration of former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida. Alhaji died on July 30, 2026.

The council also honoured former Minister of Science and Technology, Prof. Turner Isoun, who served under former President Olusegun Obasanjo and died on July 15, 2026.

At the last FEC meeting on June 29, which was held after a break of more than two months, President Tinubu swore in two new Federal Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

They were Amina Gamawa, representing Bauchi State, and Abdullahi Mukhtar, representing Kaduna State.

The latest meeting is expected to consider key policy and administrative matters as the administration continues to implement its economic and development agenda.