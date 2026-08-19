‘It started with a girl’ — Blaqbonez speaks on feud with Odumodublvck

By Adewale Adesewa

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has opened up about his ongoing feud with fellow rapper Odumodublvck, claiming that the dispute began after both men became interested in the same woman and later escalated into social media attacks and a legal battle.

Blaqbonez said in a recent interview with Rufai Oseni on Nevon HQ podcast that the woman was someone he had been close to for about a year in a non-exclusive relationship before they eventually decided to go their separate ways.

“It is a matter involving a girl somehow, some way. Some lies were told,” he said.

“Me and the girl, we kind of have a thing like a year, but we were in a non-exclusive relationship.”

He said the woman later told him that their relationship was no longer heading in the direction she wanted.

“One year down the line, she says it’s not going to the direction she wants it to go. The fire between us is dying,” she said.

According to Blaqbonez, he respected her decision and tried to establish boundaries, adding that he was unaware of the woman’s relationship with Odumodublvck.

“I don’t know that she was Odumodublvck’s because we don’t really discuss those things,” he said.

Blaqbonez said the conflict became more serious after he contacted Odumodublvck to find out whether there was an issue between them.

“He said he doesn’t have anything to tell me. Anywhere you see me, don’t greet me,” he said.

Blaqbonez claimed Odumodublvck accused him of disturbing the woman.

Blaqbonez said he asked when the two started dating but claimed Odumodublvck did not provide an answer.

“From that day till today, it has been constant harassment,” he said.

The rapper also addressed the sexual-abuse allegations made against him, insisting that he would not take such accusations lightly.

“When you say sexual abuse, that is not a tag that I will joke with. Now I’m taking him to court. Come to court and prove that I am what you say I am,” he said.

Blaqbonez has taken legal action over the allegations, with reports stating that his lawyers are seeking ₦2.55 billion in damages.