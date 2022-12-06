Doctors under the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) were seen kneeling to plead with President Yoweri Museveni to seek reelection as the country’s president in 2026, to make it his seventh consecutive term.

Samuel Oledo who is chairman of the association, along with some medical practitioners, in the viral video, applauded Museveni for transforming the country’s health sector and improving the welfare of medical practitioners.

“Your excellency, thank you. You have uplifted us (medical practitioners). We kneel before you after assessing that you are capable. We have assessed that you have the power. You have everything needed. Help us and contest again in 2026 and take us ahead as you secure our future. We want Uganda to reach where God expects it to be,” Dr Oledo said.

The association, however, distanced itself from the doctors. The body tweeted, “Uganda Medical Association has always engaged with Museveni through formal, professional ways including appreciating him through our annual awards. The act of kneeling by Dr Oledo and the team doesn’t represent Modus Operandi of the Association.”

The association’s deputy chairman, Edith Nakku-Jolaba, and secretary general, Herbert Luswata, said Dr Oledo spoke for himself and not in the interest of the association.

Mr Luswata said that Mr Oledo was earlier asked to issue a public apology but he refused.

“The members are already calling for an extraordinary assembly so that they can cast a vote of no confidence. According to the constitution we have, NEC can initiate the meeting,

“However, the members can also write to me as secretary general asking for this extraordinary assembly. I have not seen any other official documents from our members, apart from phone calls and WhatsApp messages,” Dr Luswata stated.

Museveni, 78, has been in power since 1986.