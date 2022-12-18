By Onochie Anibeze, Lusail Stadium, Doha

Qatar 2022 World Cup final takes place today at the magnificent Lusail Stadium.

Qatar has pulled all strings to make this World Cup unique. December 18 is the National Day here. It is usually celebrated tremendously. Qatar chose December 18 for the final of this World Cup to coincide with their National Day to add to the glamour of the closing ceremonies that will precede the match.

“Our unity is the source of our strength,”says H H Amir Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani, in honour of the National Day. There’s always a theme or a quote to mark the National Day here and the quote for this year captures the message Qatar is sending to the world – a message of unity, a message of peace and togetherness as dramatised in the opening ceremony, demonstrated throughout the games here and expected to be spread to the world. It is a message that will also fly tonight as the curtain is drawn in the closing ceremony, the match that will follow and the fireworks that will entertain all.

Qatar 2022 has bee truly unique. From the music, concert and poetry shows to the passion at metro stations as fans march and sing to the stadiums for the spectacular matches we have seen so far, it has been 29 days of football carnival.

Many say it is the best World Cup ever. They can defend that. The proximity of the stadiums made it possible for fans to watch two matches in a day. The aesthetics and facilities at the stadiums, the beautiful metro coaches and lines built in record time for the World Cup, the seamless organisation of the Supreme Committee led by Hassan Al Thawadi, the record attendance, the peaceful and crime-free tournament and many more positives were all pointers and indicators to the huge success that justify the BEST WORLD CUP EVER description. There have been special moments here.

I’m happy that FIFA invited me to be part of this,” Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri said on the eve of the final. “There a lot of lessons to be drawn from the organisation of this World Cup. There have been virtually no incidents – no thieves stealing phones, no crimes, we have had perfect organisation and the facilities are superb. I return home to see how we can put the lessons here to use,” the governor said.

He was looking forward to the final which organisers say will be a “night to remember.”

They plan musical entertainment that will usher in France and Argentina for a final that will surely thrill the world, a night to remember. France will be aiming to retain the cup they won in 2018 and earn the record of winning the World Cup back to back after Brazil did so in 1962. Argentina won last in 1986 after their first victory in 1978 at home.

Both countries have, therefore won the World Cup twice and today’s final will earn one of them a better record. With sensational Kylian Mbappe staring for France and diminutive and magical Messi on play for Argentina, it will truly be A NIGHT TO REMEMBER.