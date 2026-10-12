Top 10 highest paid football managers in the world in 2026

Simeone Inzaghi

Some football managers in England are among the highest paid in the world as elite clubs and wealthy owners invest heavily in coaches capable of delivering domestic and continental success.

Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi tops the latest ranking of the world’s highest-paid football managers, with a reported annual salary of €26 million, followed by Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone on €23.5 million.

The list, published by Salary Leaks, features coaches from the Premier League, Spanish football and the Saudi Pro League, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca among the highest earners.

Here are the 10 highest-paid football managers in 2026, according to the reported salary figures.

1. Simone Inzaghi — Al-Hilal (€26 million)

Italian coach Simone Inzaghi tops the ranking with an annual salary of €26 million at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Inzaghi joined the club in 2025 after leaving Inter Milan, where he established himself as one of Europe’s leading managers.

During his time at Inter, he won domestic honours and guided the Italian side to two UEFA Champions League finals. His move to Saudi Arabia reflects the league’s growing financial power and ambition to attract prominent football figures.

His contract with Al-Hilal is listed as running until 2027.

Age: 50

Annual salary: €26 million

Contract expires: 2027

2. Diego Simeone — Atletico Madrid (€23.5 million)

Diego Simeone ranks second with a reported annual salary of €23.5 million at Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine has managed the Spanish club since 2011, transforming it into a consistent challenger to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Under his leadership, Atletico won the La Liga title in the 2013/14 and 2020/21 seasons and reached two Champions League finals.

Simeone’s long tenure and achievements have made him one of the most influential managers in Spanish football.

His reported contract runs until 2027.

Age: 48, according to the supplied data

Annual salary: €23.5 million

Contract expires: 2027

3. Luis Enrique — Paris Saint-Germain (€20 million)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique occupies third place with a reported annual salary of €20 million.

The Spanish coach previously led Barcelona to a historic treble in the 2014/15 season, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

At PSG, he has continued to build his reputation through domestic success and European competition. His reported contract runs until 2030, indicating the club’s long-term commitment to his leadership.

Enrique’s tactical approach and experience at elite European clubs have made him one of the most highly regarded managers in the game.

Age: 56, according to the supplied data

Annual salary: €20 million

Contract expires: 2030

4. Mikel Arteta — Arsenal (£15 million)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is fourth on the list, with a reported annual salary of £15 million in the supplied figures.

The Spaniard has overseen Arsenal’s return to consistent Premier League title contention since taking charge in December 2019.

Arteta won the FA Cup in 2020 and has helped establish a competitive squad built around young talents and experienced internationals.

His reported contract runs until 2027 in the supplied data. However, reports published in October 2026 indicate that Arsenal have agreed a new deal with the manager, potentially worth substantially more than the figure listed here.

Age: 44

Annual salary: £15 million in the supplied data

Contract expires: 2027 in the supplied data

5. Jose Mourinho — Real Madrid (€12 million)

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho ranks fifth, earning a reported €12 million annually.

Mourinho is among football’s most recognisable coaches, having won major trophies across several European leagues during his managerial career.

His previous achievements include winning La Liga with Real Madrid in the 2011/12 season, when the team accumulated 100 points.

Mourinho’s experience and reputation for competing for major honours continue to make him a prominent figure in world football.

His contract is listed as running until 2029.

Age: 63

Annual salary: €12 million

Contract expires: 2029

6. Ange Postecoglou — Al-Nassr (€11.7 million)

Ange Postecoglou ranks sixth with a reported annual salary of €11.7 million at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

The Australian coach previously managed Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest before taking up his reported role in Saudi Arabia.

Postecoglou is known for his attacking philosophy and commitment to an aggressive style of play. His challenge at Al-Nassr is to translate that approach into success while managing the expectations associated with a club featuring prominent international players.

His reported contract runs until 2028.

Age: 61

Annual salary: €11.7 million

Contract expires: 2028

7. Oliver Glasner — Nottingham Forest (£11.5 million)

Oliver Glasner earns a reported £11.5 million annually at Nottingham Forest, placing him seventh on the list.

The Austrian gained recognition for his work at Crystal Palace, where he led the club to major cup success.

His tactical organisation and ability to improve team performance attracted interest from several prominent clubs.

At Forest, he is expected to build on that reputation and help the club compete more consistently in the Premier League.

His reported contract runs until 2029.

Age: 52

Annual salary: £11.5 million

Contract expires: 2029

8. Xabi Alonso — Chelsea (£11.5 million)

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso shares the seventh-place salary bracket with Glasner, earning a reported £11.5 million annually.

Alonso became one of Europe’s most sought-after coaches after leading Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga title in the 2023/24 season.

His tactical approach, emphasis on possession and ability to develop players helped establish his reputation as a leading managerial talent.

Chelsea’s reported investment in Alonso reflects the club’s ambition to compete for major domestic and European honours.

His contract is listed as running until 2030.

Age: 44

Annual salary: £11.5 million

Contract expires: 2030

9. Luciano Spalletti — Juventus (€11.2 million)

Luciano Spalletti ranks ninth with a reported annual salary of €11.2 million at Juventus.

The Italian coach made his mark by guiding Napoli to the Serie A title in the 2022/23 season, ending the club’s 33-year wait for another league championship.

He has also managed the Italian national team, bringing extensive experience in domestic and international football.

At Juventus, Spalletti’s task is to help restore the club’s standing among Italy’s leading sides and strengthen its competitiveness in European competitions.

His reported contract runs until 2028.

Age: 67

Annual salary: €11.2 million

Contract expires: 2028

10. Enzo Maresca — Manchester City (£10 million)

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca completes the top 10 with a reported annual salary of £10 million.

Maresca faces the challenge of maintaining City’s success following Pep Guardiola’s departure after a decade at the club.

The Italian previously managed Chelsea and gained experience working within Manchester City’s coaching structure.

His appointment represents a significant responsibility, with City expected to remain competitive in the Premier League and European football.

Maresca’s reported contract runs until 2029.

Age: 46

Annual salary: £10 million

Contract expires: 2029

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