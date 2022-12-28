…as APC former guber aspirant, Osiobe Okotie, 500 others defect to PDP

….I’ll advance Delta through my MORE agenda- Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, said the party was out to right all the wrongs were done to Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He also said the people of Delta State do not need a proud person to take over the governance of the state in 2023, saying “We don’t want a government that will look down on the people.”

Speaking at Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area, during the PDP’s governorship campaign where Chief Osiobe Okotie, a former governorship aspirant of APC, and over 500 members of the party defected to the PDP, Okowa lamented the economic quagmire and unprecedented spate of insecurity being experienced in the country under the APC led Federal Government.

Okowa who also led the campaign train to Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area, said “APC has destroyed the economy and Nigeria Universities with their insecurity and continuous ASUU strike. During the ASUU strike, universities in Delta state were in session.

“PDP will solve all the problems brought to Nigeria by APC” he said, noting that; “the APC in Delta state has not anything good than to go to Abuja and steal mace. We don’t want a proud governor who don’t want to respect people. It was all these bad things and amongst others that made the PDP to come out to change the change in 2023.

“The PDP saw that we are doing well in Delta state and gave us it’s Vice Presidential slot. And I know that in the future we will collect the bigger one”.

Soliciting support for all candidates of the PDP at the polls, he expressed optimism that PDP would win the presidency and rescue Nigerians from the hardship caused by the inept APC-led administration.”

Also speaking, the gubernatorial

Candidate of the party, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori assured that he would deploy his MORE Agenda for the advancement of the state, saying that by the grace of God he would win the election. He added that Deltans were already preparing ahead for the victory of thanksgiving on May 29, 2023.

The State party Chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso, noted Deltans were happy that the state produced the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the party for the first time and urged the people to work hard towards the realization of the Atiku-Okowa presidency.

“The crowd we are seeing here today is a pointer to the fact that it’s all over in Ughelli North; the people of Ughelli North are tired of the APC led administration; recognized the fact that in 2015 a bag of rice was N8,000 but the APC led administration has made it N52,000 per bag of rice,” he said.

On his part, Chief Osiobe Okotie, said: “We went to the wilderness were we could not drink water. We have tasted suffering because of APC. The country is in shamble, economy bastardized, APC is not a party to reckon with, I apologize to Okowa and other PDP members for supporting APC in the past. I am the prodigal son who is back to win for PDP.”

Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Kingsley Otuaro; Director-General of the State Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon; Former Governorship aspirant, Chief Fred Majemite, former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Stella Omu and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Festus Ovie-Agas who spoke at both rallies assured of the massive support of the people for all candidates of the party.