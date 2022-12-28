…As Shuaibu Seeks FG’s Intervention on Repairs of Auchi- Benin -Abuja Road

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole, Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Philip Shuaibu and the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba were on Tuesday conferred with official appointments as Ambassadors of Au-Ukhua Carnival in Agenebode, Edo State

President- General of Iviukhua Community, SHC Kenedy Izuagbe announced the appointment noting that the three notable sons of Edo State have contributed immensely towards celebrating the Au-Ukhua Carnival that includes preserving, promoting and showcasing the culture of Afenmai people with a view to attracting development to Iviukhua and Afemai communities.

Speaking at the occasion, Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu appealed to the Federal Government to come to the aid of Edo people over the deplorable state of Benin-Auchi- Abuja road.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to bringing development to the doorstep of her people and reported ongoing developmental projects in Iviukhua Community including a road project and renovation of the Iviukhua Primary School.

The Deputy Governor commended the Minister of State for budget and National Planning, for the road projects facilitated to Iviukhua and other Egori Communities even as he appreciated the President General and the people of Iviukhua for the grand reception given to him, noting that Au-Ukhua Carnival has come to stay.

Furthermore, he assured the people of Iviukhua Community that the Ukhua 7km Road Race has recieved the State Government’s Approval in Principle to be ratified when the government receives a formal application to that effect adding that he will also prepare adequately to be part of next year’s edition as one of the athletes.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in his remarks hailed the President General SHC Kennedy Izuagbe, Leaders, and the people of Iviukhua Community for coming together to birth the Au-Ukhua Carnival which is being celebrated globally today at its 20th edition.

He emphasized on the significance and benefits of celebrating culture noting that it helps in enhancing unity in diversity.

He also appreciated the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba for continuing with his legacy of development and prayed that God continues to bless him.

In response, the President General of Iviukhua Community, SHC. (Dr) Kennedy Izuagbe appreciated the former APC National Chairman, Deputy Governor, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Edo State for Commissioner, other Federal, State Government officials, other Guests for honoring the invitation of Iviukhua Community to this year’s Au-Ukhua Carnival, outlining the importance of

The Carnival which kicked off with the Ukhua 7km Road Race with both male and female athletes participating saw Mr. Emmanuel Ubighi emerging as the champion of this year’s edition of the road race in a time of 26.26 seconds in the male category with Mallam Isah Abubakar and Mr Paul Okosun finishing second and third respectively in the time of 27.39 seconds and 27.43 seconds.

In the female category, Miss Joyce Ikhenoba emerged as the champion in the time of 37.37 seconds, with Miss Jessica Iguzah and Miss Dangama Fidelia coming second and third in the time of 38.19 seconds and 39.33 seconds respectively.

The Carnival celebration started from the Community’s Skill Acquisition Center witt colourful Procession attires adorned by different groups, including cultural troupes, community leaders and tourists.

Highlights of the Cultural Carnival were the Masquerades & cultural displays including calisthenics dancers from Cameroon, a Trade Fair where visitors were able to buy different food items, Beauty Pageant, Procession by well groomed Carnival train and Ukhua Progressive Union Branches nationwide, and a Raffle Draw where a generator set was won by HC. Monday Udomoh, a Sewing Machine was won by Barr. Samson Okpetu and the star prize Sienna Car won by Mr. MSC Aviomoh Jr.

Other dignitaries at the occasion include the incumbent and PDP Senatorial Candidate for Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Francis Alimikhena, Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Moses Agbukor, other APC and PDP Leaders in Edo North