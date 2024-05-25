ONSA denies facilitating return of deposed Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero

Aminu Ado Bayero

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) has refuted claims that the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, facilitated the return of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to the ancient city on Saturday.

Spokesman of ONSA, Zakari Mijinyawa who made this known in Abuja on Saturday said, the allegation is false and untrue.

Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo had accused the NSA of facilitating the return of the dethroned emir to Kano after he was given 48 hours to vacate the throne

In a brief video interview at the Emir’s palace in Gidan Rumfa, Gwarzo had claimed that the NSA arranged for two aircraft to transport the sacked monarch back to the state.

Recall that the deposed emir reportedly returned to Kano city at 4.30am on Saturday thereby causing apprehension in the state

Mijinyawa disclosed that the office of the NSA did not provide the aircraft that returned Ado Bayero to the state

Mijinyawa urged politicians to be mindful of their utterances, as they may jeopardize security agencies’ efforts to maintain peace in the state

He said, “I read the comments on social media, it is untrue. The NSA did not provide air transport to anyone to Kano.

“Political actors should desist from misinforming the public as law enforcement officials in the state strive to maintain peace and order,”

Governor Abba Yusuf had reinstated Lamido Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano, on Friday, four years after he was removed by the immediate past administration of Abdullahi Ganduje.

Sanusi’s reinstatement followed the repealed state’s Emirate Council Law 2019, which created five emirates councils and five first-class emirs.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court restrained the state government from implementing the new emirate council law that reinstated Sanusi.

However, the state Police Command has asked the parties involved in the crisis to obey the court order and vowed to maintain peace and order.