Kano emirship tussle can lead to anarchy if not addressed, CISLAC warns

L-R: 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; Kanor Governor, Abba Yusuf; and 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Saturday, called on leaders and citizens of Kano State to maintain peace and avoid taking laws into their hands over the current development on the emirship tussle rocking Kano Emirate over reinstatement of Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the dethroned Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

The Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani, said the current situation in Kano is really troublesome following the volatile nature of Kano and the already heated polity, which could lead to chaos and anarchy.

He said: “The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has expressed deep concern over the ongoing power tussle involving the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the dethroned Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

“CISLAC warns that these developments threaten to plunge Kano State into chaos and anarchy, undermining the peace and stability of the broader Northern Nigeria region.

“We are warning against any attempts to exploit the situation to declare a state of emergency in Kano State.

“Such actions are viewed as reckless and unnecessary provocations that could dismantle over 1,000 years of Kano’s political heritage.

“CISLAC notes with alarm that the court ruling, which security operatives are relying on, facilitated the controversial return of Emir Aminu Bayero. This ruling was issued by a judge who is currently out of the country and not in office.

“This situation raises significant concerns about the legitimacy and appropriateness of the court order.

“The reliance on what CISLAC describes as a ‘kangaroo court order’ to justify the police and other security operatives invasion of Kano State is deeply troubling and exacerbates tensions.”

Meanwhile, he pointed out that the State Government holds the constitutional power to appoint and confirm traditional leaders, including the Emir.

“The attempt to usurp this power and push the state into a state of anarchy is unacceptable.

“CISLAC firmly believes that the autonomy of the Kano State Government in managing its traditional institutions must be respected to avoid further conflict.

“CISLAC urges President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resist any attempts by desperate politicians to disrupt the peace and harmony currently prevailing in Kano State.

“The federal government must not allow itself to be used as a tool to further political interests that jeopardize the stability of the state and region.

“As a staunch advocate for democracy and peace, CISLAC stands firmly against any form of violence and abuse of institutional power in Kano State.

“The organization calls on all relevant authorities to prioritize dialogue and lawful processes in resolving this crisis.

“Progress in Kano is synonymous with progress in Northern Nigeria. The current turmoil threatens to reverse the significant strides made towards development in the region.

“Concerned citizens and stakeholders must come together to preserve the integrity and progress of Kano State.

“CISLAC reiterates its commitment to promoting democracy, peace, and stability in Nigeria. The organization calls for an immediate, peaceful resolution of the current conflict and urges all parties to respect the rule of law and the rights of the Kano State Government”, he said.