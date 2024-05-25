NECO: IBB, Abdulsalami commend registrar on reforms

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Former Nigerian leaders, Generals Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar have commended the Registrar of the National Examinations Council,NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, for the various reforms which he has initiated since his assumption of Office.

The former leaders , according to a statement by Azeez Sani,acting Director,

Directorate of Information and Digital Communication of NECO,made the commendation when Prof. Wushishi led the management of NECO on separate courtesy visits to the elder statemen at their respective Hilltop Mansions in Minna.

“They stated that NECO is very crucial to the educational development of Nigeria, as such the Council need the support of Nigerians,”the statement said.

It added:”While speaking at the residence of Gen. Babangida, Prof. Wushishi enumerated the various challenges which he inherited on assumption of duty, such as dearth of basic facilities like office furniture, photocopying machines, operational vehicles, absence of decent office accommodation in most states of the federation and low Staff morale among others. He however disclosed that most of these challenges have been surmounted due to judicious use of resources and initiation of laudable reforms that have turn around the fortunes of the Council.

The former military President who expressed delight over the various reforms initiated by the Registrar to place NECO on world map, stated that, “I am quite impressed with what you have been able to achieve since your assumption of Office, NECO is an important institution which has a great role to play in the educational development of Nigeria, I therefore urge you and your Management not to relent in your efforts in sustaining this very important Government institution”.

“Also, Gen. Abdulsalami after listening to the Registrar’s speech, stated that “I don’t know whether to commiserate with you or to commend you in view of the pathetic picture you have presented when you assumed office. “I will however commend you for your ability to overcome these challenges and for putting NECO in its rightful place among the comity of examination bodies in the world”.

The former military Head of State whose administration mid-wifed the establishment of NECO in 1999, expressed happiness that despite the initial teething problems, NECO has come to stay as a formidable examination body to be reckoned with.

“The NECO management were also at the palace of the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouq Bahago, who commended the Registrar for his ability to stem Staff agitation and restiveness.

“The royal father, who expressed satisfaction with the performance of Prof. Wushishi since his assumption of office, declared that the people of Niger State are solidly behind him because he not let the state down.”