By Bashir Bello, Kano

THE National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, has decried the dearth of quality assurance and level of preparedness in the Technical and Vocational Education System, saying the country has only 1,500 assessors.

The Executive Secretary, NBTE, Professor Idris Muhammad Bugaje, stated this at a Quality Assurance Assessors’ Training for the Innovation, Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills, IDEAS project North-West zone held in Kano.

Bugaje, represented by his Special Assistant, Ibrahim Bello Bashir, described the number as a huge gap when compared to the population size of over 200 million people in the country.

According to him: “There is a huge gap in assessors, Nigeria is a country of over 200 million people but the quality assurance assessors we have as at today is about 1,500. This is a huge gap as far as skills acquisition is concerned.

“Compared with Ethiopia with a population of about 80 million with more than 60,000 assessors, Benin Republic has within the range of 25-40,000 assessors, so also is Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria with a population of over 200 million is lagging behind.”

Earlier, the Project Manager, IDEAS, Engr. Abbati Muhammad, said the project is a World Bank-supported project with a credit of $200 million under the Federal Ministry of Education and executed in six states drawn from the six geopolitical zones of the federation.

He said the objective was to support the skills development system in the country to provide relevant and industry skills for the youth and citizens in general.

Meanwhile, the participants numbering about 80, were drawn from the North-West zone and are currently undergoing two weeks quality assurance training and are expected to go back and impact their various communities.