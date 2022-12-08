By Henry Ojelu

Ace Nollywood producer, Okechukwu Ogunjiofor has clarified that he did not attend the 2022 Best of Nollywood, BON award held in Owerri, Imo State.

Ogunjiofor whose latest film, Amina was nominated for various categories of the award said his clarification was necessitated by media reports that he was among Nollywood stars that showered encomium on the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Ogunjiofor said that though he was formally invited for the award, a slight mix-up in the logistics planning caused him to miss his flight to Owerri for the event.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a news article circulating on various news and social media platforms in the public domain titled: “Nollywood stars heap up encomiums on Uzodimma for Imo state transformation.”

“A slight mix-up in the logistics planning caused me to miss the flight to the Awards. The organisers called to apologise for the mix-up and offered to make it good by booking another flight but I declined to travel to Owerri.

“We are very shocked and surprised to see the published material stating that I was at the event. We are therefore stating categorically here that this is a PR job made without our consent or approval. This report is very unfortunate, and very unprofessional and in bad taste.

“I wasn’t anywhere near Imo state on the said date, neither was I in Owerri for the show, yet the paper says I “was among those who commended the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma for his uncommon devotion to duty.”