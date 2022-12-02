By Moses Asemota

The gaffe by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola at an event organised by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital in which which he hailed the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde’s membership of the “Integrity Group” or G-5 – a caucus of five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors has continued to generate ripples especially in the political circles as Nigeria moves to the 2023 general elections.

The G-5 which comprises of Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), are demanding the replacement of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu with a southerner to correct “regional imbalance” in the PDP since Messrs Atiku and Ayu are both

Ariwoola had last Thursday attended a Banquet arranged in his honour, by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt. While speaking at the event, CJN jocularly expressed happiness over Makinde’s membership of the G-5 group, a comment many believe is a breach of the judicial oath he swore to uphold.

In his remarks at the event, the CJN hailed Wike for being a friend of the Judiciary. He said the Rivers State Governor had done more for the judiciary than any other governor. He also commended him for having completed many projects across the state. While commending Wike, he jocularly said he was happy his kinsman and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde was a member of the integrity group, and he would imitate Wike.

His words, “There are projects all over the place. That is why we should not be afraid to have this men of integrity group and I am happy that my governor is one, because he would try to imitate his friend and in-law, because we came here to marry for my governor. So, Governor Wike will always threaten that he will call back his sister if my governor fails to play ball. That is why you see him following his excellency (Wike) because my governor is afraid of his wife being recalled”.

By publicly saying that he is happy that his state governor is a member of the G-5 dissident governors, many believed that the CJN has revealed where his heart truly belongs. If tomorrow, the case between the G-5 governors and the PDP National Chairman gets to the Supreme Court, will the other camp be confident of getting a fair trial given the CJN’s comment?

There are some Nigerians who also believe that has breached the principle of judicial neutrality, which is an essential factor for the preservation of the integrity of the judicial system.

In its reaction, the PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba cautioned the CJN against making utterances that could erode the integrity of the judiciary.

“Our party is worried that such partisan comment by the CJN is in violation of his Oath of Office as the head of the country’s judicial arm, which is expected to be impartial and non-partisan”.

The PDP said that while it has utmost respect for the institution of the judiciary and judicial officers, “our party rejects any action or utterance by any judicial officer, let alone the CJN, that undermines the integrity of the Judiciary.”

According to the party, “delving into PDP’s internal affairs at a public event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday, November 24, 2022, where he was reported to have made reference to the political activities of some PDP governors, which comment is viewed to be encouraging division in our Party, the PDP posits that the “CJN’s action is unacceptable and inconsistent with his status as the head of the Judicial arm of government.”

Also reacting to the CJN’s gaffe, a group, the Association of Professionals for a Great Nigeria (APGN) in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Amos Data-John, noted that the comments attributed to the CJN during a dinner held in his honour by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, were “outrageous, ignoble and unbecoming of a personality of his stature.”

“We read with utter dismay and surprise, the statement made by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola published in a national daily in which he expressed happiness at Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State being a member of the G5 Governors. For the No. 1 judicial officer in the country to make such partisan and obviously biased comment, is outrageous,

and unbecoming, something that should be condemned by all well-meaning citizens of our great country,” Data-John stated.

The statement added that the judiciary being the last hope of the common man is expected to be impartial and unbiased and not to express opinions that show political bias and inclinations.

“When a Chief Justice of the country wines and hobnobs with politicians, making biased statements like he did, then there’s a serious problem in our judicial system. This is especially so in a nascent democracy like Nigeria’s that need nurturing and which the judiciary has a big role to play in that regard,” he noted.

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) also called for the resignation of the CJN over his tacit endorsement of the G-5.The group called on legislative and executive arms of government to come out of their present docility by initiating urgent processes for stripping the Ariwoola of the title of the CJN in order to restore the integrity of the judiciary and reclaim public confidence in the Justice system.

National coordinator of CNG, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, who made the call in Abuja, at a press briefing, said that if the CJN fails to resign honourably, it will go to any length to ensure that he is sacked, including writing to the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the National Assembly.

He said: “Federal government that was quick to administer disciplinary measures on former Chief Justices Walters Samuel Nkanu Onneghen and Tanko Mohammed for less grievous allegations, now appear inactive in the face of the more grievous breach of the CJN dragging the nation’s judiciary into an embarrassing political situation by being outright partisan.”

“The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has watched with considerable restraint the events unfolding since the remark by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Oluwakayode Ariwoola that tends to ridiculously and blatantly drag the entire judiciary into partisanship”.

The image of the judiciary in the eyes of most Nigerians is now severely battered given the CJN’s romance with politicians and this may pose a great danger to Nigeria’s democracy if it not urgently addressed.

Asemota, a public affairs analyst writes from Lagos

