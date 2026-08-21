Yobe North leaders back Wali, seek governorship for Zone C

By Maryam Abdul-aziz Usman

The governorship ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Yobe State, Alhaji Baba Malam Wali, has received a major boost in Yobe North, as traditional and political leaders across the zone pledged support for his 2027 bid.

The endorsements came during Wali’s consultations with the Emir of Bade, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Umar Suleiman; the Emir of Machina, Alhaji (Dr.) Bashir Albishir Bukar; and former Senate President, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan.

Wali, who hails from Nguru in Yobe North, was described by leaders in the zone as one of their own and a candidate capable of taking the governorship to Zone C.

At the Bade Emirate, Emir Abubakar Umar Suleiman welcomed Wali as “our own” and urged him, if elected, not to allow political cabals to isolate him from sincere advice.

The monarch assured Wali that the traditional institution would remain available to provide what he described as judicious counsel in the interest of the people.

He reminded the APC candidate that leadership and destiny ultimately belonged to Allah, urging him to remain conscious of the responsibilities attached to public office.

The Emir also cautioned against allowing individuals or groups to form a cabal around his administration, warning that this could prevent people with genuine advice from gaining access to the governor.

He urged Wali to remain accessible to stakeholders and ordinary citizens whose counsel, he said, would be offered in the interest of Yobe State.

Lawan, who spoke on behalf of Yobe North, also pledged the zone’s support for the APC candidate.

He said the people of Yobe North would work tirelessly for Wali’s victory and would strive to surpass their previous electoral performance.

“This time around, our votes will exceed what we have been doing. We will compete with Nguru. We will work tirelessly for your success, including for other APC seats in the state,” Lawan said.

The former Senate President also called for reconciliation among political stakeholders, urging APC leaders to reach out to aggrieved members and opposition figures to build the unity required ahead of the election.

“We have to play a vital role in the forthcoming election. We will meet aggrieved members and the opposition. People of Yobe will be proud of Zone C people,” he said.

At Machina, Emir Bashir Albishir Bukar similarly endorsed Wali, describing him as a man he had known for years whose patience, loyalty and integrity had earned him the confidence of those who had watched his political career.

“We have to thank Senator Gaidam and Mai Mala for nominating Wali. I urge the people to vote for him,” the monarch said.

The Emir described Wali as his elder brother, recalling the relationship between their families, and assured him of continued sincere counsel if elected.

“We will be waiting for your swearing-in. I will advise you sincerely, without my personal interest,” he said.

Responding at the Bade Palace, Wali described himself as a son of the emirate and pledged to respect and uphold the traditional institution if elected governor.

“I am a son in this Palace. I will hold you in high esteem if elected. I am a product of Senator Ibrahim Gaidam and Mai Mala Buni. Our government will be a government of continuity and consolidation,” he said.

Wali also acknowledged Lawan’s early support following his emergence as the APC candidate, describing the former Senate President as the first prominent political leader to publicly support his nomination.

“I have to thank Senator Lawan for supporting me when I was nominated. He was the first to offer me his support,” he said.

He also recalled his nine years of work in the Bade area under NEDZAP, saying the experience further strengthened his relationship with the people.

Wali appealed to voters across the state to support all APC candidates, arguing that political alignment across the different levels of government would facilitate coordination in delivering development.

“Please vote all our APC candidates in the state so that we will work in harmony with them. By God’s grace, we will never betray you,” he said.

The Yobe State APC Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka, said the visits to the traditional rulers were part of efforts to formally present Wali and other candidates to the monarchs and seek their prayers, guidance and support.

He said the consultations followed the directive of Governor Mai Mala Buni and underscored the importance of traditional institutions in maintaining social cohesion and guiding political processes.

Gadaka also highlighted Lawan’s contributions to Yobe North, particularly in infrastructure, education and employment, while urging APC members and stakeholders to remain united ahead of the 2027 election.

The consultations have strengthened Wali’s campaign in Yobe North, with traditional and political leaders signalling support for his ambition to become the first governor of Yobe State from Zone C.