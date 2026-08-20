70,000 Ebola vaccines released to DRC as Bundibugyo outbreak persists

By Chioma Obinna

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, DRC, has secured an initial 70,000 doses of Ervebo vaccine from the global Ebola vaccine stockpile as health authorities intensify efforts to contain the ongoing Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak.



The release followed a request by the DRC government to the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision, ICG, which manages the global Ebola vaccine stockpile.



The ICG informed the DRC government on Monday that it would immediately release the vaccines for use in the outbreak.



Health authorities from the World Health Organisation, stressed that the vaccine is licensed and recommended for Ebola virus disease caused by Zaire ebolavirus, and it is not yet known whether Ervebo can protect humans against Bundibugyo virus.



Of the 70,000 doses, 20,000 will be used in a Phase 3 clinical trial to assess the vaccine’s impact against Bundibugyo virus, while 50,000 doses will be administered to frontline and health workers in line with current recommendations from the World Health Organisation’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, SAGE.



The development marks a significant step in the response to the outbreak while also creating an opportunity to generate evidence on whether an existing Ebola vaccine can offer protection against the related but distinct Bundibugyo virus.



WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Africa CDC, said it remained uncertain whether Ervebo would protect humans against Bundibugyo virus.



However, preliminary laboratory and animal studies suggest that the vaccine may provide some protection, making the planned clinical trial particularly important.



The trial is expected to generate evidence that could guide policymakers on the potential future use of Ervebo during Bundibugyo virus outbreaks.



They stressed that people offered the vaccine, whether as part of the clinical trial or through frontline vaccination, must receive clear information about the potential risks, benefits and limitations of vaccination against Bundibugyo virus.



They must also be able to provide informed consent before receiving the vaccine in the clinical trial.

WHO and Africa CDC welcomed the allocation, saying the vaccine deployment should complement a broader outbreak response focused on protecting affected communities.



Against the backdrop of the ongoing outbreak, the two organisations said they supported the DRC’s emphasis on protecting its population while adopting a community-led response that places affected communities at the centre of outbreak control.



The agencies said communities must be empowered to play a central role in the response, including efforts to identify cases, prevent transmission and ensure people have access to appropriate care.

WHO and Africa CDC said they remained united in supporting the DRC government to protect affected communities, save lives and bring the outbreak to an end.



They also stressed the importance of generating scientific evidence that could strengthen Africa’s preparedness for future outbreaks of viral haemorrhagic diseases.

ICG partners coordinate vaccine access



The ICG is made up of the World Health Organization, International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Médecins Sans Frontières and UNICEF.



Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, provides funding for the global vaccine stockpile.



The allocation demonstrates the role of the global stockpile in rapidly supporting countries facing Ebola outbreaks, while the clinical trial component could provide critical information on whether the Ervebo vaccine can be used beyond its currently established indication.



Health authorities said the immediate priority remained saving lives and containing transmission while ensuring that vaccination is carried out transparently and with appropriate safeguards.