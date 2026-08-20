Police arrest 6 after viral video of miscreants harassing Lagos motorists

Screenshot of the video of some men allegedly harassing Lagos motorist.

The Police Command in Lagos State has detained six suspects following a viral video showing miscreants allegedly harassing motorists on the road.

The command spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed this in a post shared on her X handle @AbimbolaShotayo on Thursday, while reacting to the video showing miscreants allegedly attempting to damage a vehicle’s side mirror.

Adebisi said that the command was already aware of the activities of the miscreants and had taken proactive measures to curb their activities before the video surfaced online.

She said that following the incident captured in the video, six suspects were arrested on the same road, adding that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

“The command wishes to clarify that it had already been on the lookout for, and taking proactive measures against, miscreants involved in such activities even before the said video surfaced online.

“Following the incident, six suspects have been arrested on the same road, and investigation is ongoing,” the image maker said.

According to her, officers have also been strategically deployed to intensify surveillance and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

The spokesperson appreciated members of the public for bringing the incident to the attention of the police.

She urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information that could assist the command in keeping Lagos safe.

Adebisi reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting motorists and other residents from criminal activities across the state.

(NAN)