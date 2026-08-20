Sule commends DSS for arresting 3 suspected kidnappers in Nasarawa 

Sule

By Edwin Phillip, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has commended security agencies in the state for their vigilance and commitment to tackling crime and criminality.

The governor’s commendation was contained in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Mr Ibrahim Addra, on Thursday following the recent rescue of a kidnapped victim and subsequent arrest of three suspects allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a citizen in the state by the Department of State Services, DSS.

“One suspect was apprehended at the criminal’s hideout at Atabula in Duduguru, a community in Jenkwe Development Area while two others were tracked down at a hotel in Lafia,” the statement said.

It said that the security operatives burnt down the makeshift camp of the criminals and made cash recoveries, including five mobile phones, amongst others.

Describing arrests as a demonstration of the effectiveness and dedication of the security agencies, the governor urged them to sustain the momentum and remain resolute in the fight against criminal elements.

He, however, assured the security agencies in the state of the continued support of his administration in the discharge of their responsibilities.

While appealing to citizens to remain vigilant and provide timely, credible and useful information to security agencies, Governor Sule stressed that collective vigilance and cooperation are essential to maintaining peace and security in the state.