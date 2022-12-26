By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanue of Akwa Ibom State has called on the political class and stakeholders in the state to conduct themselves during the transition period with utmost decency and circumspection.

Emmanuel who made the call in his last Christmas broadcast on Sunday, said leaders

don’t burn down the homes they had built, and ignite violence through the words of their mouth.

His words: “I call on our political class and stakeholders to conduct themselves during this period of transition with utmost decency and circumspection. Leadership demands of us a certain display of wisdom and tact.

“Leaders, don’t burn down the homes they had built, leaders don’t ignite violence through the words of their mouth. Leaders don’t engage in peddling falsehood and misinformation, neither do they deploy violence as a means of getting elected into political offices.

“Leaders do not attack and insult the very institution and the symbol they aspire to represent. Leaders should and must understand that the cords of our unity, of brotherhood and of our common patrimony remain enduring and rock-solid, and that political foes you know today may be allies tomorrow.

“As we get ready to elect our new set of leaders, I urge our people to know that, that same God who granted us a State, 35 years ago, with dusty streets and thatched roofed houses sandwiched between a number of concrete structures, a State where the aspiration of some of our people was to go to Lagos and elsewhere and be domestic workers and gatekeepers, has done Supreme things in our lives”

The Governor who noted that the 2022 Christmas broadcast is the last he would present as a governor, thanked Akwa Ibom people for their kind prayers, support, constructive criticism, and for the love they have shown him, since they gave him the mandate to lead them, in 2015.

He advised them to leverage on the achivements recorded by his administration especially in the Aviation, Education, Healthcare, infrastructure and Security sectors.

“Today, I can raise my hands to the Heavens and say to the Almighty God, thank you for what you have done for us. Today, in aviation industry, Akwa Ibom State leads the nation with Ibom Air.

“Over a thousand jobs have been created for our people through Ibom Air and our coordinated aviation development- the Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) the smartest international Terminal in the nation are testaments to vision and creativity.

“We must protect these achievements, leverage on them and continue the building blocks rather than destroy them. We give God Almighty the glory for His love, guidance, protection, grace and blessings to us as individuals and to our dear State in the year that is about to come to an end.

“We definitely have a lot to thank Him for. This speech is not one for our scorecard. Our scorecard is nationally known and locally appreciated. And this scorecard, is the reason why there must be continuity so we don’t turn back the clock of development and growth of our State.

“This season is one of love, of giving and of hope. Let us offer a hand to lift up those who may be at the lowest rungs of life’s ladder, let us give them a reason to be cheerful and hopeful.

“If you have been blessed, please reach out to your kindred in need and show love as the season of the birth of our Saviour demonstrates.

“As I get ready to brace the tape, I do so, with a heart of gratitude to you my dear people, a grateful heart to the One who made all these possible through His only Begotten Son, our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, whose Birth, we are today celebrating”, the governor stated.