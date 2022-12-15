…no need to trick congregation to make money

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Christian Association of Nigeria has urged Churches across the Country to unite Instead of unhealthy rivalries and unnecessary competitions that wouldn’t matter in the end.

The Coordinator, CAN,Akampka LGA Chapter, in Cross River state, Bishop (Dr) Martin Aquah made the appeal during the 2022 Christmas Festival of Carols, 9 Lessons and Awards yesterday at St John’s The Baptist Catholic Church, Akampka.

Bishop Aquah said there was no need for unhealthy competition by churches in Nigeria adding that there was a need for all churches to unite in moving both the Country and the Faith forward.

He cautioned church leaders to desist from every form of unorthodox practice that could bring disrepute to the body of Christ stressing that there was no need to use tricks to get money from their congregation as God answers prayers and is ever faithful.

His words:” As Christians, we must see ourselves as one and recognize that we have a singleness of purpose, we are not competing because in heaven there won’t be mortal body, we are not going to occupy space either.

“Churches should stop competing with themselves, nobody will be awarded for running the biggest church neither will anybody be punished for running a small church.

“Nothing should make any church leader go and look for something to enhance him or start running from pillar to post to do unorthodox things that can bring disrepute to the body of Christ because it is not necessary.

“Christians should note that when you work conscientiously for God he rewards you, so you don’t have to use tricks to get money from the people.

Speaking further he lauded the CEO of Faith plant Global, Engr Micheal Asuquo for his immense contribution to the Church in Cross River and Nigeria at large.

On his part, the guest speaker and CEO of Faith Plant Global, Evang. Micheal Asuquo commended CAN for the award bestowed on him.

While calling on CAN as a body and Christians at large to pray for Nigeria especially as we are drawing nearer to the 2023 elections.

He said:” I want Nigerians to pray that God will restore the peace and lost glory of the country and Cross River state in particular.

“The election next year is not a do-or-die affair, we must pray for peace in our country because without peace, there won’t be any election,” he said.