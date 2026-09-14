Lagos APC gov candidate, Hamzat visits churches ahead of 2027

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Hamzat, has intensified engagements with Christian communities in the state, visiting churches ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Hamzat disclosed the visits in posts on his X account on Sunday.

He said he joined the Love of Christ Generation Church in Oniru, Lagos, to commemorate the church’s 19th anniversary.

“Nineteen years of continuous service and impact in our communities is an admirable feat. Congratulations to the Love of Christ Generation Church and may the years ahead bring even greater blessing to our state and its people,” he wrote.

In another post, Hamzat said he visited Harvesters International Christian Centre, where he met with its pastor, Bolaji Idowu, and members of the church during AWAKENING 2026.

He described the gathering as a time of “reflection and hope,” adding that with unity and the right values, Lagos could become an even greater state for all residents.

Meanwhile, in a trending video from the event, Idowu urged Hamzat to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians if he emerges governor.

“The cry of our people is, things currently are hard. In God’s providence, if you emerge as the governor, please let it be easy,” the pastor said.

“Our prayer is if it’s you or anyone that gets there, all we want is an easier and softer Nigeria where our guys won’t have to do fraud and girls won’t have to sell their body to live a great life,” Idowu said.

The pastor also commended Hamzat for his credentials.

Hamzat also visited the leadership of Christ Embassy, led by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

He said faith-based organisations played an important role in supporting families, empowering young people and building communities.

“The impact faith-based organisations make in lifting families, supporting youth, and building our communities is invaluable,” Hamzat wrote.

He added that “real progress happens when we all build together,” while expressing optimism about the future of Lagos.