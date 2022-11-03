With me as President, you’ll get what is due to you, Tinubu assures Kogites

… donates N100m to victims of Kogi flood

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has assured the people of Kogi State that he will ensure the state gets all that is due to the people when he is elected President of Nigeria.

Appreciating the tumultuous crowd that trooped into Lokoja, from all over Kogi State to demonstrate support and solidarity for him and the presidential running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, he promised that the voice and demands of Kogi people would be heard loud and clear, not only in the Campaign Council but also in the incoming APC administration.

The APC presidential flagbearer, who spoke on Thursday, in Lokoja, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, also donated N100 million to victims of Kogi flood.

He pledged that, building on the successes of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, his incoming administration would work assiduously to confront security, revamp the economy, target double-digit GDP, increase megawatts of electricity to power the industries, businesses and homes, and empower the people through creation of jobs, affordable loans and mortgages, among others.

The crowd, led by Governor Bello, closed the solidarity walk at the Kogi State APC Campaign Secretariat.

The speech, titled, “Message of Appreciation to Kogi State people”, reads in part:

“Your Excellency, Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello, the National Coordinator for Youths in our Presidential Campaign Council, Your Excellency, Deputy Governor Edward David Onoja, members of the State Executive Council, Distinguished Kogites.

“I extend my warmest greetings to you all. I appreciate this tumultuous crowd. You have all gathered here to demonstrate your support and solidarity for me and our Presidential Running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and of course for your hardworking Governor, who I always referred to as my son.

“Let me assure you that Kogi State will occupy a right of place in our administration. You are the Confluence State. You are important to us in the APC and the country.

“Apart from the presence of your Governor, Yahaya Bello, in the Presidential Campaign Council, one of your sons, Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, is also the Secretary of our Campaign Council.

So you are ably and adequately represented.

“Your voice, your demands will be heard loud and clear not only in the Campaign Council but also in the proposed administration when we are elected by the Special Grace of God.

“Let me assure you that one of the very first things we will tackle is the perennial flooding in Kogi State. Flooding is a big problem in Kogi perhaps because of its strategic location as the confluence between Rivers Niger and Benue.

“This state has particularly been ravaged this year by flooding. You have lost precious lives, you have lost properties. You have lost farmlands. Part of the reasons we have put together this special walk for Tinubu/Shettima is to draw attention to this flooding problem.

“I want to tell you today that flooding will be a thing of the past when we get to office. We will work with the Kogi State Government to devise a permanent solution to this problem. The blessings of God exemplified in torrential rain should not be a curse on us.

“Secondly and more importantly, as I have stated clearly in our Action Plan tagged Remewed Hope, we will work assiduously to confront security, revamp the economy, target double-digit GDP, increase megawatts of electricity to power the industries, businesses and homes, and empower our people through creation of jobs for our people, affordable loans to our people and mortgages to help those who desire to acquire their own homes.

“With improved and increased megawatts of electricity, we will generally work towards the industrialisation of the country.

In the area of agriculture and infrastructure delivery, particularly railways and road networks, we will continue the successes recorded by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and also move to improve on them.

“We will do even more. The details of our agenda are contained in our Action Plan.

I make bold to restate that we will tap and develop the abundant resources available in Kogi State in conjunction with the Kogi State Government for the benefit of the people of Kogi and Nigeria.

“I assure you, this state will not be surchanged in the scheme of things. With me as your president, you will get what is due to you.

“I thank you all for your presence in large numbers for this historic walk. The Tinubu/Shettima presidency will not forget you. We will always remember this day!

I thank you for your presence and participation in this walk. I thank you all for listening to me.”

