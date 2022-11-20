By Bashir Bello

A 75-year-old man, Musa Gambo, has been arrested by personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Jigawa State Command for allegedly raping his six year old great-grand niece in Gandun Sarki Quarters, Malam Madori LGA of Jigawa State.

The command’s spokesperson, CSC Adamu Shehu who confirmed this to newsmen said Gambo was arrested following a report by a Social Worker working with Hadejia Women Foundation (name withheld) who was briefed on the matter by the family friend of the victim.

According to him, “the social worker said she received a call from one Maimuna, a family friend to the victim that she caught the suspect red-handed while she paid visit to the girl’s grandmother.

“She saw the old man with the girl cuddled up in his arms, placed on his laps abusing her sexually in his room that was just at the entrance of the main house. She immediately informed the girl’s grandmother who rushed to the room and also saw same.

Investigation revealed that the suspect, who left home for a very long time and has no family of his own returned back recently and lives with his aged sister who gave him a room in her small apartment. The aged sister is being looked after by her daughter, a niece to the suspect. And the niece has her grand-daughter also living with them.

The young girl stated that she was abused severally by her grandmother’s uncle, giving her sweets in return with a threat not to tell anyone.

“Medical report obtained from the Sexual Assault and Referral Center (SARC) in Dutse General Hospital where the girl was taken for medical examinations shows evidence of sexual abuse as her hymen was broken. Drugs including antibiotics and analgesics were administered to the young girl.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and attributed it to the work of devil, demanding forgiveness from his sister and niece.

“He will be charged to Court of competent jurisdiction as soon as all investigations were concluded,” Shehu stated.

The Command’s spokesperson however urged parents to be vigilant with their wards in order to be conversant with changes in their wards behaviors and scrutinized those they relate with while calling on the general public not to keep silence lips when things are going wrong.

