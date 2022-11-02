By Juliet Umeh

The Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria, CSEAN, has explained that the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC and other outstanding individuals and organizations were honoured at its maiden edition of Cybersecurity Merit Awards recently, for the outstanding and valuable contributions they have made to the cybersecurity ecosystem in Nigeria.

The categories of the award included Rising Star of the year, Cyber Startup of the year, State Government of the year, Cybersecurity Woman of the year, Outstanding Individual of the year and University of the year.

Others are Ministries, Departments and Agency, MDA, Public Sector of the year; Organization, Private Sector, of the year, Financial Institution of the year and Media House of the year among others.

The CSEAN President, Mr. Ade Shoyinka while speaking at the occasion said the reason for the recognition is to shine the spotlight on the individuals and organisations that have made outstanding contributions to the development of cybersecurity ecosystem.

“I would like to congratulate you all for your innovation, leadership and achievements and you deserve a round of applause. I implore you to work even harder, inspiring and motivating others.”

Also speaking, the Deputy British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones reiterated the commitment of the government of the United Kingdom, UK, to address cyber security issues across Nigeria, in collaboration with the Nigerian government.

Llewelyn-jones who was represented by the UK’s Head of Prosperity in Nigeria, Martha Bostock, said the UK government would continue to strengthen such collaboration with Nigeria to make the cyberspace free for all.

Appreciating the organisers for the recognition, the Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said NCC would continue to create the enabling environment to protect all Nigerians that are using digital technology tools in cyberspace.

Danbatta who was also represented by the Director, Public Affairs at NCC, Mr. Reuben Muoka, said: “The enabling environment will help players navigate in the cyberspace without being attacked or fallen prey to hackers.”

