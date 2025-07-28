Michael Oladipo Akinsanya honoured with 2024 Dratech Technology Excellence Innovation Award for cybersecurity leadership

Michael Oladipo Akinsanya

By Abel Owoyemi

Michael Oladipo Akinsanya has been honoured with the 2024 Dratech Technology Excellence Innovation Award, a recognition of his outstanding contributions to network engineering and cybersecurity. The award ceremony, which took place earlier this year, celebrates individuals whose achievements are transforming industries and redefining innovation across the globe.

Speaking on the award, Michael said, “Receiving this recognition from Dratech is both humbling and inspiring. It represents years of dedication, resilience, and an unyielding belief that technology can solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. For me, this is not just a personal achievement but a call to continue making an impact on a global scale.”

Michael’s journey began in Lagos, Nigeria, where his early fascination with technology led him to pursue a degree in Information and Communication Engineering at Covenant University. His academic brilliance earned him scholarships and distinctions, culminating in a Master’s degree in Computing from Wichita State University, where he graduated with a near-perfect GPA of 3.95. These academic milestones became the foundation of a career that has elevated him into the top ranks of cybersecurity experts worldwide.

Professionally, Michael has built a reputation for technical excellence. His tenure at Fortinet as an Advanced Services Engineer has seen him play a pivotal role in safeguarding digital infrastructure for global enterprises. From advanced routing technologies to proactive cybersecurity frameworks, he has set standards that have strengthened resilience against evolving cyber threats. “Every challenge in this field pushes us to innovate,” Michael noted. “The digital space is only as strong as the people protecting it, and that responsibility drives me daily.”

The Dratech Technology Excellence Innovation Award also acknowledged Michael’s contributions to Africa’s tech ecosystem. In 2022, he served as a judge in the cybersecurity category of the same award, helping to shape the criteria for identifying impactful African innovations. Beyond judging, he has dedicated himself to mentoring and bridging opportunities for African tech talent. “Africa is full of brilliant minds,” he said. “Part of my mission is to create platforms where young innovators can connect their ideas to the global stage.”

With multiple research publications and a legacy of thought leadership, Michael’s work continues to influence cybersecurity frameworks and data protection strategies. Looking ahead, he remains focused on advancing global cybersecurity standards while mentoring the next generation of professionals.

The 2024 Dratech award marks another milestone in a career that is far from slowing down. It is a testament to how expertise, vision, and commitment can transform industries while inspiring a continent and the world.