Cybersecurity Icon Prof. Fene Osakwe and Governor  Idris Nominated Among Africa’s Finest for the 2025 Africa Illustrious Awards

The Africa Illustrious Awards, a distinguished platform celebrating excellence in leadership, innovation, and philanthropy across the continent, has announced its nominees for the 2025 edition. Among the honorees are Prof. Fene Osakwe, a globally recognized cybersecurity Leader, and Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

Prof. Fene Osakwe, widely regarded as one of Africa and Nigeria’s top cybersecurity leaders, has been nominated for the Award for Excellence in Africa, a testament to his groundbreaking achievements in cybersecurity, thought leadership, and mentorship. Prof. Osakwe was recently honored at the Black Tech Awards in the UK 2025, where he was named Cyber Person of the Year. He holds the distinction of being Nigeria’s youngest Professor of Practice in Cybersecurity, a recognition of his profound contributions to the field. His influence extends beyond technical expertise—he is a passionate mentor and advocate for youth empowerment.

In Dubai 2023, he was awarded Youth Mentor of the Year, acknowledging his dedication to guiding young professionals toward success. Additionally, he is a recipient of the Nigeria Diaspora Merit Award, recognized as a role model for Nigerians in the diaspora. His leadership has shaped global cybersecurity policies, earning him a seat on the Forbes Technology Council and the Global Advisory Board for Penetration Testing at EC-Council. As Inaugural Chairman of the Lagos State Cybersecurity Advisory Board, he played a pivotal role in strengthening Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

Prof. Osakwe also holds the distinction of being the first African to win the Cyber Personality of the Year award in the UK. Meanwhile, Governor Nasir Idris has been nominated for the Governor of the Year 2025 award in recognition of his leadership Kebbi State.

The Africa Illustrious Awards have a rich history of celebrating outstanding African leaders. Previous recipients include Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, former President of Nigeria, honored as Africa’s Peace Ambassador of All Time; Prof. Patrick Lumumba, recognized for his contributions to Pan-Africanism; and Dr. Alfred Mutua, former Governor of Machakos County, Kenya, awarded Africa’s Best Governor of the Year.

The 2025 Africa Illustrious Awards ceremony is set to take place on July 12, 2025, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event will bring together distinguished personalities from across Africa to celebrate excellence and inspire future generations.