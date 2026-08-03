Cardinal Onaiyekan: Do the right thing, Primate Ayodele advises Tinubu

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged President Bola Tinubu to heed recent remarks by the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, warning that public dissatisfaction could have electoral consequences if current challenges are not addressed.

Speaking during a church service in Lagos, Ayodele said the President should pay attention to the concerns raised by the senior Catholic cleric rather than dismiss them, describing them as a reflection of the mood across the country.

The cleric commended Onaiyekan for what he described as his courage in speaking truth to power, adding that some religious leaders had failed to offer similar counsel to the President.

“This is what I expected all these babas of faith, I don’t want to mention their names because it’s not sounding right before God,” Ayodele said.

He continued, “I give it to Archbishop Onaiyekan for what he has said to the president. Leave him, if Tinubu like let him take or not but there is anger and hunger in the land.”

Ayodele maintained that the prevailing economic hardship and public frustration should not be ignored, warning that attempts to influence voters with material incentives would not change the outcome of the 2027 presidential election if those concerns remain unaddressed.

According to him, Nigerians would express their feelings through the ballot box, urging the President to focus on governance rather than relying on political aides.

“By the election, you will see how people will show their grievances, rice and money will not stop it. We are telling you to do the right thing, all these surrogate aides will push you into a fire that will burn you. Tinubu will lose this election,” he said.

Ayodele’s remarks come amid ongoing debates over the country’s economic situation and recent comments by Cardinal Onaiyekan, who has called on the Federal Government to take stronger steps to address the hardship facing many Nigerians.