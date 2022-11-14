By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United have reacted to the explosive interview forward Cristiano Ronaldo granted British veteran journalist Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo recently had an exclusive interview with Morgan where he hit out at Manchester United and their manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portugal captain claimed that Man United had betrayed him, stressing that he does not respect Ten Hag.

However, reacting to the development, the club in a statement via its website on Monday, said: “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

