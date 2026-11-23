Gov. Abba Yusuf

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has accused his former political mentor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, of reneging on an agreement to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the 2023 governorship election.

Yusuf, who made the allegation in an interview with BBC Hausa, said Kwankwaso personally asked him to approach President Bola Tinubu and assure him that they would join the APC if the President did not interfere in the legal battle over the Kano governorship election.

The governor said the agreement was reached after the 2023 election, when his victory over the APC candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, was being challenged in court.

According to Yusuf, Kwankwaso initiated the arrangement and asked him to swear by the Holy Qur’an that they would return to the APC if the judicial process was allowed to run its course without interference.

“Kwankwaso himself sent me to Tinubu and asked me to tell him that we had made that promise. He even wanted me to swear by the Holy Qur’an that if God granted us victory, we would all come together,” Yusuf told the BBC.

He said he honoured the agreement and subsequently assured Tinubu of their intention to defect.

Yusuf added that Kwankwaso also held several meetings with the President and sent delegations to discuss the proposed political realignment.

The governor, who formally defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the APC on January 26, 2026, insisted that he did not betray his former political benefactor but fulfilled an agreement that Kwankwaso later abandoned.

He also dismissed suggestions that his defection was a political arrangement aimed at weakening the opposition or distracting the public, maintaining that Kwankwaso was aware of the discussions and arrangements leading to the move.

Yusuf, however, said some remarks allegedly made by Kwankwaso shortly after he had assured Tinubu of their planned defection undermined the arrangement.

He said the comments were communicated to the President and reportedly did not go down well with him.

On his relationship with Kwankwaso since their political separation, Yusuf said they had occasionally communicated, adding that he sometimes sent messages to greet his former mentor.

He declined to discuss publicly allegations that Kwankwaso had exerted undue influence over his administration or prevented him from exercising his responsibilities as governor, saying such matters were better left outside the media.

Marital crisis

The governor also spoke about the reported marital crisis between him and his wife, Zainab Musa Kwankwaso, a niece of the former Kano governor.

Yusuf said their marriage, which began about 20 years ago, produced children, but difficulties eventually emerged in their relationship.

He alleged that his wife’s belongings were removed from his residence and that she was taken away without his knowledge.

According to him, he had remained silent about the development and even assured their children that their mother would return home, only to learn later that she had instituted divorce proceedings against him at a court in Abuja.

The governor expressed disappointment over the development, alleging that his wife was taken from his residence without his consent before he was served with court documents.

He said he had evidence and detailed information about what transpired but would not disclose everything publicly, expressing hope that the matter could still be resolved amicably.

Security challenges

Speaking on the challenges of governing Kano State, Yusuf identified insecurity, particularly street gang activities, phone snatching and armed attacks on residential buildings, as his biggest headache.

He also claimed that his previous position as governor of an opposition party made it difficult for him to secure the cooperation of security agencies.

“I suffered considerably because I could not get the cooperation of security agencies,” he said.

Yusuf, however, maintained that his defection to the ruling APC had improved cooperation with the Federal Government and security agencies.

He further identified the legal battle over the 2023 governorship election, which eventually reached the Supreme Court, as one of the most difficult experiences of his first year in office.

The governor, however, said his administration had also recorded achievements in governance.