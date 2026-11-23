Gov Seyi Makinde.

By Bayo Wahab

Oyo State Governor and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, has explained why Nigerians should choose his ticket with former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau’s associate Daura, over the Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket in the 2027 presidential election.

Makinde cited the historic alliance between the Southwest and North, his experience in governance, youthful energy and plans for national unity as key advantages of his candidacy.

Speaking on The Rooftop Podcast, the governor said the relationship between the two regions had helped Nigeria maintain stability during difficult periods, arguing that his ticket was positioned to sustain that tradition.

“Apart from the traditional Southwest-North alliance, because that alliance has always provided stability for Nigeria in time of crisis in the past,” Makinde said.

He recalled Nigeria’s first military coup, arguing that the Southwest and North had historically played significant roles in efforts to preserve the country’s stability.

“If you even go back to the first military coup in Nigeria, the people that were wasted were basically the north and southwest, because we’re always in the forefront of stability for the country, and that is what we have brought to the table,” he said.

Makinde also pointed to his performance in Oyo State and what he described as the youthful energy of his ticket, saying his administration’s achievements and commitments could be measured against documented promises.

He said his political agenda was designed to allow Nigerians hold him accountable for his promises, rather than rely solely on campaign rhetoric.

The APM candidate also outlined his proposed transitional government of national unity, saying it would address Nigeria’s political and security challenges through a broader national consensus.

Makinde said he was willing to lead such a transition but would not remain in office to benefit from its eventual outcome, arguing that doing so could compromise his decisions.

“I can lead it, but I will not be a beneficiary of the outcome because if I’m looking at myself benefiting from that outcome, it may cloud my judgment and also block how I will take that decision,” he said.

He said the proposed arrangement was necessary because insecurity and other problems affecting Nigeria were not confined to any particular region.

“And a government of national unity, because, you know, you look at insecurity and things fueling it all around the country. It’s not limited to any area,” Makinde said.