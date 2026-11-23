By Favour Ulebor

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Valmont Industries Inc., the world’s largest manufacturer of pivot irrigation systems, to accelerate the implementation of its flagship Irrigate Nigeria Programme.

The agreement also provides for the establishment of an irrigation equipment production plant in Nigeria in partnership with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), as part of efforts to boost local manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported irrigation technology.

The Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT) signed the agreement with Valmont at the weekend.

In a statement issued by NASENI on Sunday, the Chairman of PICTT, Dr Dahiru Muhammed, who is also coordinating the implementation of the Irrigate Nigeria Programme, said the agreement formally brought Valmont, through its Valley Irrigation brand, on board as a major partner in developing irrigation infrastructure across the country.

Muhammed, who signed the agreement alongside Valmont’s Regional Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, Mr Kalle Autto, described the partnership as a significant step towards expanding mechanised irrigation in Nigeria.

He said: “This MoU officially brings the biggest pivot irrigation manufacturer in the world on board as a major partner in building irrigation infrastructure across Nigeria under the Irrigate Nigeria Programme, the flagship irrigation programme of this administration.”

He explained that beyond developing irrigation infrastructure, Valmont had agreed to work with NASENI to establish a local production facility for irrigation equipment.

“Just as importantly, this partnership comes with the transfer of know-how and capacity building for Nigerians, which is precisely what technology transfer is all about,” he added.

The agreement also provides for a pilot irrigation programme covering 40,000 hectares in Adamawa State.

The project will be implemented in collaboration with the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) and the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF).

While PICTT will lead the overall implementation of the programme, NASENI will drive the adoption and domestication of the technology.

The partnership is also expected to create opportunities for collaboration with the University of Nebraska and the Robert B. Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute on sustainable irrigation systems and water resource management.

Muhammed said key stakeholders had already expressed interest in expanding irrigation infrastructure through the partnership, describing the development as a vote of confidence in the programme.

Officials said the agreement would help improve agricultural productivity, strengthen national food security and promote the sustainable management of water resources in line with the Federal Government’s agricultural transformation agenda.