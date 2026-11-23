By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued 18 children abducted by suspected terrorists in Kaduna State, while intensifying efforts to secure the release of four others still held by the fleeing kidnappers.

The children, members of the Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade, were reportedly abducted early Sunday, November 22, 2026, while participating in a morning group road walk at Mother-Cat Community in the Kachia/Kajuru general area of the state.

Confirming the rescue in a statement on Sunday night, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, said troops of the 1 Division Nigerian Army, operating under Sector 1 of Operation Fansan Yamma, launched a rescue operation shortly after receiving a distress call.

Anele said troops of Sub-Sector 5 immediately mobilised and pursued the abductors through surrounding bushes, advancing towards Rehina Riverside, where some of the children were found abandoned by the fleeing criminals.

She said the troops sustained the pursuit along the river line, rescuing additional victims and bringing the number of recovered children to 18.

According to the Army, sustained military pressure forced the abductors to abandon the children as they fled deeper into the surrounding forest.

The statement added that troops had extended their search operations along the Ankwa–Kabode–Pachi link road and towards the Awon and Akwondo general areas to locate the remaining four children and apprehend those responsible for the abduction.

The Army assured the families of the victims and the general public of its commitment to rescuing all the abducted children.

It also said troops would sustain offensive operations and intelligence-led patrols to protect vulnerable communities and prevent further attacks.

The military urged residents to remain vigilant and provide timely and credible information to security agencies to support the ongoing search-and-rescue operations and facilitate the arrest of the perpetrators.