By Chidinma Chukwu, Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated that 26.3 million people are living with HIV in Africa in 2026, with 21.7 million currently receiving antiretroviral therapy.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Mohamed Janabi, disclosed this on Monday in a message to mark the 2026 World AIDS Day, observed annually on December 1.

Janabi said that despite significant progress in the fight against HIV, including declining new infections in several countries and improved access to treatment, millions of people across the continent still faced barriers to essential prevention and healthcare services.

He said the African Region continued to bear the greatest burden of the HIV epidemic, stressing the need to accelerate equitable access to prevention, testing, treatment and care to end AIDS as a public health threat.

This year’s World AIDS Day theme, “Ending AIDS starts with access”, highlights the importance of ensuring that scientific breakthroughs and available medical interventions reach everyone who needs them.

According to Janabi, access to HIV prevention empowers individuals to protect themselves and their loved ones, while testing enables people to know their status and seek treatment promptly.

He added that access to treatment allows people living with HIV to lead long and healthy lives, while confidential healthcare services free from stigma and discrimination ensure that patients receive care with dignity.

However, he identified distance, transportation costs, medicine stock-outs, stigma, punitive laws and gender inequalities as major obstacles preventing many people from accessing HIV services.

He warned that these barriers could result in undetected infections, delayed treatment and missed opportunities to prevent further transmission.

Janabi noted that countries across the African Region had introduced ambitious HIV programmes, including differentiated service delivery, integration of HIV services into primary healthcare and stronger community-based health systems.

He said countries were also preparing to introduce new HIV prevention tools, but emphasised that such interventions must be affordable and accessible to all.

Looking ahead to 2030, the WHO regional director called on governments to sustain investments in HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care while addressing the structural and social barriers preventing people from accessing essential services.

He also urged development partners to support countries in making new HIV prevention tools widely available, particularly in underserved communities.

“People living with HIV have helped lead this response from the beginning. Their experience must continue to guide the decisions we make about how and where care is provided,” he said.

Janabi said the progress recorded over the years demonstrated what could be achieved when access to lifesaving healthcare was prioritised.

“On this World AIDS Day, let us remember how much has changed because people insisted that lifesaving care should be within everyone’s reach. We owe it to those we have lost, and to those living with HIV today, to carry that work forward,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to ensure that people could protect their health, receive timely diagnoses and obtain the medicines they needed, saying this would bring the continent closer to ending AIDS as a public health threat.