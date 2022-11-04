By Ada Osadebe

American multinational technology company, Google is dedicating today to celebrating Jollof rice.

Jollof rice is one of the most popular foods in West Africa, although the ingredients and methods of preparation vary from location to region, the dish is often made in a single pot with long-grain rice, tomatoes, onions, spices, vegetables, and meat.

Each West African country has at least one variant form of the dish, with Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Cameroon particularly competitive as to which country makes the best Jollof rice.

This is especially prominent between Nigeria and Ghana in a rivalry dubbed the “Jollof Wars”.

The 3 most popular Jollof rice in Nigeria

1. Chrismas Jollof Rice

In Nigeria to celebrate Christmas as a young child means you must get new clothes, shoes, or sunglasses for Christmas, and to add the all, Jollof rice is the key dish on that day. it will always be different because you get to have a high-class chick with the biggest Chicken.

Even during Muslim festivals, the ram is key but Jollof rice is added to support it.

2. Owanbe Jollof Rice

No matter how much spice you add to your homemade rice, it can never smell like that of wedding rice, the misery behind wedding rice is still not clear to people, others will say it is because of the large quantity,while some people will say it is because it good humor the wedding rice brings to people.

3. Concoction Jollof Rice

For this type of Jollof rice, you won’t spend much, and you don’t get to buy all the ingredients to make it nice, as long as the mixture goes and smell well, you are good to go. Most student cook this type of Joffof rice, 90 percent of Nigerians home make this type.

Google in celebration of this day, featured a beautiful live-action doodle of jollof rice made by Haneefah Adam, a guest artist from Nigeria who made a stop-motion animation showing the simple preparation of how to prepare Joffof rice.

