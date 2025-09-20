Congratulations and happy birthday, Hilda Baci, by Francis Ewherido

Ewherido

“Jesus went on to say, ’To what, then, can I compare the people of this generation? …They are like children sitting in the marketplace and calling out to each other: ‘We played the pipe for you, and you did not dance;we sang a dirge, and you did not cry. For John the Baptist came neither eating bread nor drinking wine, and you say, ‘He has a demon.’ The Son of Man came eating and drinking, and you say, ‘Here is a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners.’ (Matthew 11:18-19 and Luke 7:33-34).

This is exactly what many youths are like today. But it didn’t start today. It’s always been with us. I don’t understand what is wrong with some people. You can’t rejoice with people who celebrate and you can’t sympathise with those whose who are bereaved or suffer some kind of losses. Okay, keep your envy, stone heart, evil mind and foolishness to yourself, you won’t. Just because there are now various mass media platforms for people to express themselves, you become a nuisance, a joy killer, and so many things I consider evil. What exactly do we want? Right now, we are dealing with youths who are hooked on drugs, youths who are into internet scams, many girls who are into prostitution, and other vices. Then a young beauty and brains brings sunshine into our lives and and some of us have problems with that?

I am always happy when a Nigerian does something great. When such Nigerians are youths, it is more gratifying. That is why I celebrate youths who have lifted the image of Nigeria on the global stage in sports, entertainment, academics, scholarship, entrepreneurship, etc. These days, I am really into music, but I follow the Nigerian music. I might not agree with the lyrics or the message, but I listen to them. No music can lead me into temptation or sin. I am too old for that. I am a proud Nigerian and that is my intention and all that matters to me.

Earlier in the week, Hilda Baci, at 29, broke another Guinness Record for the worlds largest jollof rice pot. In 2023, she had entered the Guinness Book of Records after breaking the record in cookathon, after cooking for 93 hours 11minutes. That is the Nigerian spirit of excellence, resilience, grit and all the ingredients of conquerors. Many Nigerians were over the moon, but not every one was impressed.

Some Ghanaians, in their usual style, claimed she got the inspiration from them. You know they claimed they taught us how to do music, movies, inspired our independence, in fact, everything. The only thing they have not dared to claim is teaching us is how to do business and how to make babies. How can 34.6m people teach 230m people how to make babies? America with all its might dare not say they taught China and India with over one billion people how to make babies. Some people call the Nigeria-Ghana matter, especially in the social media, a banter between siblings. I beg to differ.

It is envy and a crab-mentality, a PhD (pull him/her down) entrenched paradigm. If not, how can a normal person who calls himself a top industry shot or veteran come on a popular radio or TV station and proclaim that Nigeria’s music and movie industry will die while that of Ghana will rise? If that is not witchcraft, please tell me what it is. And it is not an isolated case. It is a regular thing. I now see them as a distraction and have reduced tackling them on their turf in social media. For me, enough of the distraction. We have more urgent internal matters to keep us busy.

But I am terribly pained by Nigerians, especially youngsters, who are trying to rubbish Baci’s efforts. Some said it is distraction to the youths. How? Some say people are winning Nobel Prize, she’s cooking jollof rice. God gave everybody gifts and talents. She’s using hers. Go and use yours to get rich or get international recognition. She’s just 29 years when she broke the record. Some of her mates are still looking for jobs, but she’s already an employer of labour and you’re there demarketing her.

Another set of people who irritate me are the self-proclaimed critics. I welcome constructive criticisms because only the test of fire makes fine steel. But those with destructive criticisms irritate me. Get away with your negativity. There’s no one who is totally good or totally bad, not even mad people. And you “influencers,” stay on your lane, if you have nothing good to say. Let Hilda stay in hers. Some influencers have become bulls in a China shop. I know social media platforms have been monetised, but don’t destroy your fellow youths because you want to make more money. You court controversy to get views and subscribers; shame on you. There’s enough space for everyone to excel and you can succeed without pulling others down. Give her, her flowers or stay away.

Someone suggested that she should engage in corporate social responsibility (CSR) by cooking for internally displaced people (IDPs) in camps. Why not if she wants to. She would get corporate support. Someone also suggested that she should go and cook her delicious meals for people in correctional centres. It’s laudable, but it is up to her. She and team should just remember to securely keep the tallies they give to them at the reception of the correctional centre. If not they would be remanded. There is no exit if you fail to surrender your tally when leaving. They will become inmates. I am just kidding, but that’s the rule.

My Urhobo name is Omejevwe ( I love mine or more appropriately explained, I love that which is mine. Omejevwe! Omejevwe!! Nigeria jevwe (I love Nigeria)!!! “I love my country, I nor go lie…” I carry my green passport with dignity and pride. Whatever treatment I receive because I am a Nigerian when I travel abroad is their problem, not mine. Which country is totally good? Every anus has some sh*t and smells. It’s just that some are cleaner, while others hide their dirty anuses.

I can’t make excuses for the shame some of our country men and women have brought us. Some Nigerians have dragged Nigeria’s name in the mud. But I choose to focus on Nigerians who have brought us glory in all sectors of life. It’s very heartwarming when Nigerians excel or break boundaries and make us proud. They show our indomitable spirit, our ability to overcome adversities; the can conquer and can do mental strength. Ain’t no mountain too high for Nigerians to climb, no wave too high and rough to surf. It’s a rare gift. I cherish the Naija spirit.

Congratulations, Hilda. You are a pride to Nigeria, an inspiration to your generation. This monumental achievement will inspire more youths to realise their dreams and conquer. Please take your flowers. At 30 years today, you are just starting. Happy birthday and many happy returns. You just gave yourself a wonderful 30th birthday gift. I wish you more successes.